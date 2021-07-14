YARMOUTH – Peter M. Soule passed away at home in June of cardiovascular disease. The youngest of four boys, Peter was born in 1950 to Elizabeth Thomas Soule (Chapman) and Frank H. Soule in Portland, Maine. He attended Waynflete School, then Kents Hill before heading off to Nichols College in Dudley, Mass., then on to Boston University, and eventually to Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Always ahead of the curve on energy efficient houses, he built two of his own. Peter worked for energy efficiency and consulting companies and organizations involved with music, marine, food, and animal research. His ‘gift of gab’ and technical knowledge made him a natural in any sales opportunity.

While Peter was an avid skier and a 50-year Sugarloafer, he was most at home on the ocean and in any boatyard. His passion for sailing was evident when he and his best friends, Rob, Martyn, John, Pays, and John (“The Captain”) sailed to the Bahamas in 1977. Both skiing and sailing adventures were shared with his son, Henry, of whom he was incredibly proud. Those who knew Peter would agree that he was a sweet man with a welcoming smile, who was always genuinely interested in what other people were doing in their lives. Additionally, he wanted to help and offer his expertise in any way that he could to his friends and family. Whether it be in person or on the phone, he always enjoyed sharing his interests and experiences in intricate detail, often recounting many comical side stories and encounters.

Peter loved dogs especially his golden retrievers Salty, Cutter, and Max who provided him with unconditional love and enjoyment.

Peter is survived by his son, Henry of Denver, Colo.; his former wife, Susan Soule of Yarmouth; his three brothers: Frank Soule Jr. of Falmouth; Andrew Soule of Yarmouth; David Soule of Marblehead, Mass.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and close friends will gather to celebrate Peter’s life later in the summer.

In lieu of flowers,

plant some!

