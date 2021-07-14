The Bridgton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Frank Mollins of Bridgton.

Mollins, who has dementia, was last seen on Tuesday at about 8 p.m. on South High Street in Bridgton. He was driving a black 2011 Chevy Malibu, with a Maine Veteran license plate and the number 33375. Mollins is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue Dickie work pants and a long sleeve shirt.

Police say Mollins may travel to Long Island, N.Y., or Moultonborough, N.H., where he used to have family. Mollins has family in Presque Isle but it is not clear where he was heading when he left his home Tuesday night.

Anyone who sees Mollins or has any information should call 911 or the Bridgton Police Department at 207-893-2810.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: