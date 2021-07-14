The director of Maine’s Office of Child and Family Services told a legislative committee Wednesday that the agency is evaluating its practices in light of recent child deaths.
“This is a call to action, and action is being taken without delay,” Todd Landry said in testimony before the Government Oversight Committee.
The committee is probing the state’s child welfare services after the recent deaths of children, including 3-year-old Maddox Williams of Stockton Springs in June. Maddox’s mother, Jessica Williams, has been charged with murder in the boy’s death.
The state has contracted with Casey Family Programs, a national child welfare research organization, to work with state agencies to come up with improvements to operations.
Landry said on Wednesday that he expects recommendations from Casey Family Programs will be forthcoming within 90 days.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened mental health and substance use disorder problems in Maine and across the country, which has impacted families and put children at risk.
This story will be updated.
