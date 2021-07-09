A Belfast lawmaker is demanding answers from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on its child protective system, in light of recent deaths of children.

The Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee is meeting on Wednesday to hear from top Department of Health and Human Services officials about the system.

“The death of a child is always tragic especially when it could have been prevented, like that of Maddox Williams of Stockton Springs,” said state Sen. Chip Curry, D-Belfast, in a statement Friday. Williams, 3, died of “blunt force trauma” on June 20, according to the state medical examiner’s office, and his mother, Jessica Williams, 35, of Stockton Springs, is charged with her son’s murder.

Stockton Springs is part of Senate District 11, which Curry represents. In a letter to the committee, Curry asked for a probe of DHHS.

“The death of Maddox Williams is both heartbreaking and appalling,” he wrote. “Tragically, several children in Maine died just last month. The Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Child and Family Services and Child Protective Services has failed these children. Our Legislature needs to determine how to better support these families and save lives.”

Maddox Williams was the fourth Maine child to die in less than a month because of suspected abuse or by accident.

His death comes less than 3 1/2 years after the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, also of Stockton Springs. Marissa Kennedy’s parents, Sharon Kennedy and Julio Carrillo, were convicted of murder and are serving lengthy prison sentences.

Appearing before the committee at a 10 a.m. meeting Wednesday will be Todd Landry, director of the Office of Child and Family Services, Christine Alberi, executive director, Child Welfare Services Ombudsman and Lisa Marchese, deputy attorney general.

Curry wrote in Friday’s letter that years of promises of reforms have not materialized.

“If the knowledge and information on how to reform our department and our systems exists, what is keeping us from succeeding and where do we need make further changes?” Curry asked.

This story will be updated.

