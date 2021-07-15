BAR HARBOR — Caleb Manuel shot a 2-under par 68 Thursday to fend off a host of challengers and win the 102nd Maine Amateur Championship at Kebo Valley Club.

Manuel, 19, of Topsham, finished the three-day tournament with a 1-over 211 to win his first Maine Am. He edged Will Kannegieser of Portland Country Club by one shot.

“This tournament always has been something special to play in,” Manuel said. “I was pretty nervous this morning, and I wasn’t hitting it as well as I wanted to going into today, but today I played my normal game. … (The) last three years, I think I’ve been in the top five all three times, and to finally come out on top it means a lot.”

Joe Alvarez and Alex McGonagle tied for third, five shots behind Manuel.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: