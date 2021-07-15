It’s not every day you get to see where food is grown, how yarn is made, or meet the caretakers of Maine farm animals. But, thanks to the annual summer tradition of Maine Open Farm Day, you have a unique chance to do all the above and more as you learn about the state’s rich agricultural heritage.

If you’re planning to attend this year on July 25, learn how to plan a Maine farm adventure that’s the most exciting and interesting for your family.

What to See & Do

Maine Open Farm Day is an annual celebration held across the state. It is an open-house style event when host farms extend an invitation to the public. It offers a behind-the-scenes look at individual farms and what they do. While each farm visit will be different depending on where you go, you will enjoy a variety of agricultural experiences.

For example, at diversified produce farms you may see rows of vegetables and fruits at different stages of readiness for harvest. At some host farms, there may be opportunities to DIY, or “PYO” (pick- your-own), depending on the set up.

There may also be a chance to see working landscapes, a variety of wildlife, managed woodlots, and farm animals. Many farms will offer tours, farmer meet-and-greets, and provide educational experiences and trails to explore. Others will offer products to purchase and share recipes or techniques to best enjoy the product.

Where to Visit

This family-friendly event allows you to choose your own adventure. Pick a nearby farm you’ve been wanting to explore, or plan a day trip to discover farms in different regions of the state.

Perhaps you’re seeking a special farm product? Discover a treat for yourself, a gift for a friend, or something a family member would cherish at one of the many Maine farms offering products from local orchards, wineries, creameries, and breweries.

If you prefer a wider exploration of Maine’s scenic byways and picturesque backroads with a chance to browse local businesses, make the most of your trip by getting to know the locals with a visit to a special farm along the way.

Tips for Visiting Maine Farms on Open Farm Day

• Check local listings for hours, schedules and updates.

• Help keep farms healthy — please stay home if sick and use good hygiene.

• Follow farm rules. Stay in visitor areas. Keep pets at home.

• Bring an insulated container when you shop: Keep cold foods cold and hot foods hot for quality and freshness.

• Always clean fresh produce before eating and preparing.

• Please carry out any trash and recyclables.

• Stick to established trails and roads and avoid tailgating farm machinery.

• Dress appropriately for the weather (the event is held rain or shine).

• Ask farmers how to enjoy Maine farm products year-round!

Follow along as Real Maine continues to provide suggestions leading up to Maine Open Farm Day to help you make the most of your local agricultural adventure!

