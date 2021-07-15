The recent disastrous collapse of the condo tower in Surfside, Florida, is, of course, heartbreaking and tragic. Our collective hearts go out to all those who survive and must find the strength and courage to carry on.

One thing we have come to learn in the aftermath of this terrible accident is that it may have been avoidable. Letters, emails, reports and minutes of board meetings show that there were strong suspicions from a number of sources of a weakened infrastructure, which needed to be addressed in a timely manner.

These concerns were not always taken to heart, however. One factor that many investigators now believe to be critical is the issue of money: The increased fees needed to cover the cost of such repairs made many of the building’s residents wary and unwilling to accept the dire prognosis.

As unfortunate as this incident is, and as difficult as the reluctance to take preventive measures is to justify now, we as a nation and even more as a world must try to learn from it. Our own dwelling place here on Earth is under grave threat from environmental causes that have a human underpinning. And, like many who worry about the expense or the hardships of fixing a looming problem, we must try to see past those concerns to the larger point: We cannot risk ignoring the recognized dangers because they are a source of discomfort. Our survival may well depend on our attitude and our subsequent actions.

Robert L. Petrillo

Westbrook

