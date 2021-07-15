Derek Hebert, left, University Credit Union Business Services Manager, presents a check to Dewey Hasbrouck, owner of Moe’s BBQ in South Portland. The restaurant received a $5,500 recovery grant from the credit union. The grant was one of nine awarded to Maine businesses. According to a credit union news release, “University Credit Union announced the awarding of $5,550 recovery grants to nine central and southern Maine healthcare, hospitality, education and telecommunication organizations to help them reopen or stay in operation, hire and/or retain staff, and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants were funded by Jobs for New England, a program of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston.”  Courtesy photo/University Credit Union

