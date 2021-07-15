SOUTH PORTLAND – Nancy H. (Hemingway) Berry passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021. Her husband, Bob and children, Dean and Brenda at her bedside as she passed. Nancy was the middle child born to Walter Corey Hemingway and Mary Jane (Fortin) Hemingway on June 25, 1942. She grew up in Portland, Maine, with her older brother Walter C. Hemingway II and her younger sister Donna Rae Hemingway, with whom she shared a birthday. Nancy graduated from Portland High School in 1960. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert F. Berry, on September 5, 1964. Bob and Nancy began their life together in Portland before moving to South Portland, where they raised their two children. Family and friends meant everything to Nancy. She was always the first to arrive at a gathering and the last one to leave. She loved cooking. Sunday dinners at the Berry’s was an event, and there was always room at her kitchen table for anyone. It wasn’t uncommon for her children’s friends to show up to hang out with Nancy for lunch or dinner even when her children weren’t there. Nancy’s heart swelled with joy anytime the family was together. Christmas was her favorite holiday. Her husband Bob wrapped the gifts, and Nancy doted on her family with presents, good food, and precious time together. Nancy was a selfless person giving herself to her family above all things. Nancy worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company for over 30 years. She began her career as a claims adjuster and worked her way up to personal claim supervisor for the Portland office. She eventually took a position in the IT department in their Portsmouth Office where she loved the job and her new coworkers. When she retired, the common theme in all her well-wishers was her work ethic, dedication, eagerness to help, and was loved by all. After retiring, Nancy embraced her new job as a full-time Nana. She was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren Callaghan Berry, Jacob Berry, and Kathryn (Kate) Carr. Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Donna Rae James. She is survived by her husband, Robert Berry of South Portland; her son, Dean Berry and his wife Christa and their two children, Callaghan and Jacob of Scarborough; her daughter, Brenda Carr and her husband Chris, and their daughter, Kate of Laguna Niguel, Calif.; and her brother, Walter (Buddy) Hemingway of Freeport. The family would like to thank the amazing team at the Silverado Memory Care Community in San Juan Capistrano, California for the superior care and support. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/maine).

