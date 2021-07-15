OLYMPICS

Bradley Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into health and safety protocols, and the U.S. men’s basketball team said it will replace him on its roster at a later date.

The Americans also announced Thursday that forward Jerami Grant has been placed in health and safety protocols “out of an abundance of caution.”

Beal, a guard from the Washington Wizards, had started all three exhibition games for the U.S. so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points.

The Americans have already been playing short-handed during their exhibition games, with Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee and Devin Booker of Phoenix playing in the NBA finals.

TENNIS: Novak Djokovic is going to the Tokyo Olympics, keeping alive his chance for a “Golden Slam.”

Djokovic, 34, posted on Twitter that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn’t know if he was going to play in Tokyo.

If the top-ranked Djokovic wins gold in men’s singles and at the U.S. Open, he would be the first male tennis player to complete a “Golden Slam” – all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Olympics in the same calendar year.

Steffi Graf is the only woman to have done it, in 1988.

TRACK AND FIELD: Zuzana Hejnova, a two-time world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, won’t compete in the Tokyo Olympics because of an Achilles tendon injury and plans to retire.

The 34-year-old Czech Republic athlete said she “could barely walk let alone to train properly” in recent weeks.

Hejnova won gold at the world championships in 2013 and 2015. She also took bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

CYCLING

TOUR DE FRANCE: Tadej Pogacar won the final mountain stage to cement his grip on the race.

The short trek in the Pyrenees featured a daunting combination of the Col du Tourmalet and the final sharp climb to the Luz-Ardiden ski resort.

Pogacar’s main rivals did not take advantage of the brutal course. The defending champion surged away from a reduced group of four riders in the last kilometer. After Enric Mas attacked, Pogacar countered the move and dropped Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz to claim a third stage win this year.

Barring an accident, the 22-year-old UAE Team Emirates rider should be crowned Tour champion for the second straight year when the race ends in Paris on Sunday. He has a huge lead of five minutes, 45 seconds over Vingegaard. Carapaz is in third place, 5:51 off the pace.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Austin Cindric will replace 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski in Team Penske’s flagship No. 2 Ford next season.

Roger Penske had planned to put the reigning Xfinity Series champion in a Cup car next year fielded by Wood Brothers Racing in a technical alliance with Team Penske. Those plans were upended when Keselowski decided to leave Team Penske at the end of his 12th season with the organization, a move not confirmed until Thursday.

Keselowski’s departure opened the iconic No. 2 seat for Cindric, the 22-year-old son of Team Penske President Tim Cindric.

Keselowski has not announced his 2022 plans, but he’s presumed to be moving to Roush Fenway Racing with an ownership stake in that organization.

BOXING

FURY-WILDER FIGHT POSTPONED: Tyson Fury’s third heavyweight title fight with Deontay Wilder has been postponed until Oct. 9 after Fury tested positive for COVID-19.

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) had been scheduled to meet July 24 to complete their entertaining fight trilogy.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL: Former Seton Hall player Myles Powell has sued the university, Coach Kevin Willard and a staff member for failing to diagnosis a knee injury during his senior season, causing him to suffer severe physical and financial damage.

Powell was the Big East Conference player of the year in the 2019-20 season. The suit alleges Powell was misdiagnosed with an ankle injury early that season, when it was actually a lateral meniscus tear to his right knee. The suit further alleges the high-scoring guard was not told of the extent of his injury, and the failure to treat it properly caused permanent damage.

