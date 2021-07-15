PORTLAND CC
Ladies Day — Fewest Putts: Kim Fogel, 34 putts; Cathy Faucher, 35; Maureen Wedge, 35; Lisa Gilbert, 36; Lisa Gorman, 36; Susan Tartre, 36.
Pins — 17th hole: Buffy Kay, 16 feet-5 inches.
TODDY BROOK
Dempsey Group: A. Senko/B. Christy/S. Crowley/E. Olson, +21; R. Placey/T. Kittredge/T. Gaudrault/N. Peaslee (d), +4; L. Brown/B. Gagnon/R. Beaudoin/M. Caron, +3.
Skins: T. Gaudrault, #2; R. Beaudoin, #4; E. Olson, #5; R. Placey, #13; B. Gagnon, #14.
WILLOWDALE GC
Women’s Associaton — Gross: Lee Shevenell, 91; June Camp, 102 (mc). Net: Mary Elizabeth Jones, 95-74; Judy Carpenter, 105-64.
