GRAY – It is nearly impossible to describe the life of a titan like Ralph J. Aceto Jr. His presence and impact were more than just a feeling, they were an experience. Ralph passed away suddenly on Monday, July 12, 2021. Ralph was a South Portland native and relocated to his favorite place in the world, Little Sebago Lake. One of his greatest joys was waking up to the stillness of the lake each day.

Ralph was born on April 22, 1957 to Shirley (Mitchell) and Ralph Aceto Sr. He was the oldest of seven children and had a deep sense of pride in that role. Ralph attended South Portland Schools and was proud of the family legacy left in the city. Ralph went on to serve in the United States Navy. Upon discharge, Ralph attended Southern Maine Vocational and Technical Institute. Ralph then proceeded to learn the family business, Aceto Acoustics Inc., alongside his father and greatest friend, Ralph Sr. Ralph operated the family business for over 30 years.

One of Ralph’s greatest joys was coaching softball. As a former fastpitch player himself he knew the game in and out. Anyone who has ever played for him or against him knew the passion and love he had for the game and for every player he coached. He, alongside his trusted friend and assistant coach, Marc Sandora, led the South Portland Red Riots softball team to its first State Championship in 2010. This was truly one of his proudest life accomplishments.

Above all else, Ralph’s three daughters were paramount in his life. There was never a doubt in their minds where they stood in the eyes of their father, and are tremendously grateful for the life they were provided with Ralph at the helm. Ralph instilled in his daughters a deep commitment to family, pride in one’s work, and never forgetting where you came from. Ralph’s daughters would like to express their gratitude to the entire Aceto Acoustics team, Erika Cheever, and all the friends and family who have shown such an outpouring of love and support.

Ralph is predeceased by his mother, Shirley, and father, Ralph Sr.

Ralph is survived by his loving and steadfast daughters Christina Aceto, Jessica Aceto and fiancé Anthony Passmore, Amanda (Aceto) and Kevin Marsden; and cherished grandsons Nolan and Griffin Marsden. Ralph is also survived by his six devoted siblings and their beautiful families.

Visiting hours celebrating Ralph’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 19, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., on Tuesday, July 20, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland. To view Ralph’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Donations can be made in Ralph’s honor to

South Portland

Softball Boosters

637 Highland Ave.

South Portland, ME 04106

