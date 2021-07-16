REUNIONS
South Portland Class of 1948, noon, Aug. 14, at DiMillo’s Floating Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland, featuring a luncheon, ordering from menu. Register by Aug. 10 by calling Richard Ingalls at 838-3547.
Portland High School Class of 1963 buffet luncheon, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at DiMillo’s Floating Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland. $35 per person. RSVP by Aug. 1. Make checks payable to PHS Class of 1963 and mail to: Michael Pizzo, 88 Christy Road, Portland, ME 04103.
Portland High School Class of 1960 luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Reservations are due by Aug. 26, by calling Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or emailing [email protected] or Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or [email protected]
