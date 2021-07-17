Through the end of August, part of Maine College of Art’s Congress St. storefront is actually hosting a store.

Loquat is a Portland-based clothing and accessories label founded by MECA graduates Jordan Carey and Madison Poitrast-Upton. With their partner and fellow artist Jackiellen Bonney, they’ve created a physical manifestation of the brand’s mission: “Empowering marginalized people and causes through fashion and design.” The fabulous space mixes culture, creativity and actual production—the designers work at their sewing machines when there’s a rare lull in customers.

Apparel and accessories by Loquat

Snag one of Loquat’s signature bright colored duffel bags or crossbodies made from waxed canvas or pineapple leather. A summer apparel line features three patterns on naturally dyed fabric: blue sea glass, yellow loquat dots, and gombey, Bermudian masqueraders, in red/taupe. Much of Loquat’s new line is priced on a sliding scale to increase affordability. loquatshop.com

Hand tools by BOZK

“If you are ‘not your average [BLANK]’ than BOZK is made for you,” said blacksmith Matanah Betko on their Instagram. Betko refurbishes antique tools, carving new handles for old axe heads and powder-coating scissor handles and hammer heads with pastel tones. This is the first time the products have been for sale. Instagram: @queershopqueen

Paintings, prints and drawings by Freedom Through Art Collective

FTA Collective is a group of 26 incarcerated artists who produce drawings, paintings and sculptures while in prison. Their shows and sales are facilitated by UMass Boston art students, creating spaces to discuss “individuality, art, and the criminal punishment system.” ftacollective.com

Punchneedle rugs by E. Julien Coyne

These cute, little accent rugs that are sure to brighten up your living space, as wall hangings or accents for small corners. Choose from slices of cake, boba tea, fruit, rainbows, unicorns and more. Instagram: @ejuliencoyne

The Loquat Pop-Up Shop is open every day until the end of August from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 522 Congress St.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: