In her July 15 letter to the editor, Amy Volk seems awfully confused.
After boldly stating “the so-called ‘For the People’ Act is not what they (Democrats) claim,” she offers no proof.
She cites an inequity in Delaware law that would be addressed in the legislation. Apparently, Volk thinks President Biden has some control over state election laws. Strange.
Volk quotes Sen. Chuck Schumer’s opinion on a totally different issue.
Volk then states that Democrats “ignored” advice on the legislation, without providing evidence.
All in all, the tone of this letter evokes Volk’s (thankfully) short tenure in the Legislature: lots of ideology with little logic or process.
Matt Powell
Scarborough
