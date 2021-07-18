NORTH HAVEN – Elliott C. Brown, 87, died peacefully, Friday, July 9, 2021, at Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, at North Haven Baptist Church. Dr. Robert Bach, Rev. David Macy and Mr. Brown’s Masonic Brethren will officiate. A reception will follow at Calderwood Hall.

To share a memory or story with Mr. Brown’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home, Rockland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to

The LifeFlight Foundation,

P.O. Box 899,

Camden, ME 04843

or by visiting http://www.lifeflightmaine.org.

