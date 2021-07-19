TOPEKA, Kan. — Robert E. “Robby” Steinhardt, a violinist and vocalist with the progressive rock band Kansas, has died due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.
His wife, Cindy Steinhardt, said he died Saturday at a hospital in Tampa, Florida. She announced on Facebook on Monday that he had just recorded his first solo album, and had been looking forward to being back on stage and going on tour.
Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kansas, was an original member of the band, teaming up with Topeka West High School graduates Kerry Livgren, Rich Williams, Phil Ehart and Dave Hope and with Steve Walsh, who grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri. Steinhardt performed with Kansas from 1973 to 1982 and 1997 to 2006, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
The band sold more than 15 million records and notched up seven top 40 hits, including “Dust in the Wind” and “Carry on Wayward Son.”
The band, which now makes its home in Atlanta, continues to perform with Williams and Ehart as the only original remaining members.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Giants running back Barkley unsure when he’ll be ready
-
Business
Ben & Jerry’s to stop sales in West Bank, east Jerusalem
-
Sports
Nashville Predators prospect comes out as gay
-
Sports
Bailey Plourde takes the opening round lead at the Maine Women’s Amateur Championship
-
Business
Biden: ‘Killing people’ remark was call for Big Tech to act
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.