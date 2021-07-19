Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues.  7/27  5 p.m.  Broadband Committee

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  7/22  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission/Forestry

Mon.  7/26  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  7/28  7 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission/Climate Action

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  7/22  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  7/27  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  7/26  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  7/27  9 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Tues.  7/27  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  7/22  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Thur.  7/29  6 p.m.  Events Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  7/22  [no time given]  Select Board Special Meeting  Mallett Hall

Mon.  7/26  6:30 p.m.  Select Board Meeting  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  7/29  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Thur.  7/29  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

filed under:
chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles