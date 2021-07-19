Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Tues. 7/27 5 p.m. Broadband Committee

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur. 7/22 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission/Forestry

Mon. 7/26 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 7/28 7 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission/Climate Action

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 7/27 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 7/26 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 7/27 9 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Tues. 7/27 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur. 7/22 6:30 p.m. Economic Development and Sustainability Committee

Thur. 7/29 6 p.m. Events Committee Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 7/22 [no time given] Select Board Special Meeting Mallett Hall

Mon. 7/26 6:30 p.m. Select Board Meeting Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 7/29 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Thur. 7/29 7 p.m. Operations Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: