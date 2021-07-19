Two board members for the office that investigates and resolves complaints concerning child protective services in Maine have resigned, citing concerns with the Department of Health and Human Services’ response to concerns about child welfare practices.

Ally Keppel, the immediate past president of the Maine Child Welfare Ombudsman board of directors, and board member Allie McCormack said Monday their resignations last week stem from longstanding concerns about the department’s response to the ombudsman’s office as well as concerns with how the ombudsman position is structured.

“We were so disappointed nothing really changed after Marissa Kennedy and Kendall Chick and then we had four deaths,” McCormack said, referring to two high-profile deaths of children in 2017 and 2018 as well as four recent deaths of other children in Maine this summer.

“You feel bad. The status quo ain’t working,” she added.

In a letter to the Portland Press Herald on Monday, Keppel and McCormack said they have spent a collective 16 years on the board and have heard the child welfare ombudsman, Christine Alberi, raise increasing concerns with the department, especially after the deaths of Kennedy and Chick.

“As time went by reports from the ombudsman to the board took on an eerie familiarity, and the ombudsman’s 2019 and 2020 reports to the Maine Legislature continued to expose the same systemic safety issues that led to these needless child deaths,” the two wrote. “Another legislative session has gone by without any significant changes, and the newspaper articles reporting multiple child deaths involving some degree of DHHS involvement have arrived as feared.”

Jackie Farwell, a spokeswoman for DHHS , did not immediately respond to a phone call or email Monday.

Last month, the department announced it would be hiring an outside agency, Casey Family Programs, to assist with investigations into the four recent deaths, which took place on June 20 in Stockton Springs, June 17 in Temple, June 6 in Old Town and June 1 in Brewer.

The department also announced it would be intensifying health education campaigns to respond to pandemic-related challenges that have led to heightened mental health and substance use issues, including in parents and children.

This story will be updated.

