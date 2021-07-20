AUGUSTA — Maine is close to creating a commission to study a way to implement paid family leave in the state.
The Maine Senate voted to enact the proposal on Monday. Proposal sponsor Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, said the coronavirus pandemic “has shown us just how important it is for workers to be able to take time off to take care of their families without fear of losing pay or their jobs.”
The proposal has moved on to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for a potential signature. It would create a commission tasked with proposing a family and medical leave program for the state. The commission would spend time collecting feedback from workers, caregivers, employers and others beforehand.
Democrats who support the proposal said less than a sixth of American workers have access to any kind of paid leave.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Jeff Bezos is 2nd billionaire this month to ride his own rocket to space
-
Nation & World
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being agent for United Arab Emirates
-
Portland Sea Dogs
It’s a solid outing for Chris Sale at Hadlock, and a 14th straight win for the Sea Dogs
-
Local & State
Maine eyes commission to study paid family leave in state
-
Sports
Councilors ‘excited’ but cautious about plan to bring pro soccer to Portland