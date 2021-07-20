AUGUSTA — Maine is close to creating a commission to study a way to implement paid family leave in the state.

The Maine Senate voted to enact the proposal on Monday. Proposal sponsor Sen. Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, said the coronavirus pandemic “has shown us just how important it is for workers to be able to take time off to take care of their families without fear of losing pay or their jobs.”

The proposal has moved on to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for a potential signature. It would create a commission tasked with proposing a family and medical leave program for the state. The commission would spend time collecting feedback from workers, caregivers, employers and others beforehand.

Democrats who support the proposal said less than a sixth of American workers have access to any kind of paid leave.

