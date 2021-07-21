Finding seasonal help is usually a challenge for business owners in the Lakes Region that typically see increased demand in the summer tourism months. The pandemic has only made this problem worse as businesses struggle to fill holes in their staff due to the post-pandemic labor shortage.

“All you have to do is drive through (Route) 302 and see ‘we’re hiring’ signs. The shortage is definitely affecting people and businesses,” said Robin Mullins, executive director of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.

Factors contributing to the labor shortage include a lack of younger employees that typically constitute the seasonal workforce, a decrease in available childcare options for potential employees, an increase in unemployed people and unemployment benefits and a decrease in international employees in Maine due to pauses in visas.

Randy’s Wooster St. Pizza opened in Naples in January 2020 and continued to operate throughout the pandemic, but once restrictions eased and business picked up, co-owner Dena Price Price struggled to add to her staff.

“We have our core crew, but we are having trouble finding seasonal employees,” Price said. “We were hoping to open seven days a week and increase our hours, but unfortunately, we just don’t have the staff to open on Mondays and Tuesdays and to be open any later than 8 o’clock.”

With staff working overtime, Price worries about overworking current employees in order to meet the increased summer demand.

“We just don’t want to burn our staff out, they’re just exhausted, and we don’t even have people to cover for them for days off. We’ve actually had to close our kitchen for lunch for a shift if we don’t have someone to cover when someone’s sick or something. We just don’t have any extra coverage,” Price said.

The labor shortage in Maine, however, is not an entirely new phenomenon. For years, businesses have worried about the declining labor force.

“Especially in some of these hospitality industries, there’s a lot of reliance on entry level workers and younger workers like teenage workers over the summer. Maine has been increasingly having a smaller number of those go around and an increasing number of businesses,” said James Myall, an analyst at the Maine Center for Economic Policy.

Child care is also an issue, Myall said.

“There are also some things that we’ve seen over the longer term, like people struggling with child care, which has gotten more attention because it’s been exacerbated during the pandemic with (child care) places either closing or reducing their capacity,” he said.

Mullins said child care has certainly factored into the summer’s labor shortage.

“I know that there have been a couple of daycares that have actually had to close,” she said. “You can’t work if you don’t have child care,” Mullins said.

Experts also site a lack of international workers and unemployment benefits as contributing to the labor shortage.

“Historically, Maine has used international visa workers for the summer hiring season. In past years, those visas would come in and there would be plentiful assistance. But because visas are a political issue and there are travel restrictions in place, Maine hasn’t seen its normal visa allotment,” said Matt Lewis, president and CEO of Hospitality Maine.

Meanwhile, the number of people on unemployment rate in the state, 4.8%, remains higher than before the pandemic. The unemployment rate for leisure and hospitality jobs specifically remains lower than before the pandemic.

“We think the extra money from unemployment definitely has something to do with it,” Mullins said. “This has been a very difficult thing for us to help people with because if people can’t work, they can’t work.”

On July 1, Gov. Janet Mills came out with a Back to Work Employer Grant Program. The program offers grants to businesses to use as hiring bonuses to pay new employees. Businesses will receive a $1,500 grant for full-time new hires who start a full-time job between June 15 and July 25, received unemployment benefits for the week ending in May 29 and are employed for at least eight weeks with a wage of less than $25 per hour. Other businesses will receive a $750 grant for part-time new hires with equivalent qualifications.

The program is aimed at helping unemployed Mainers rejoin the workforce.

“Hospitality industries had the biggest slump in terms of employment over the pandemic, so they’re the industries that have the biggest hole to climb out of in terms of how many workers are missing compared to pre-pandemic,” Myall said.

Businesses facing this shortage have had to craft creative solutions. Some businesses are opting for limited hours, a limited menu or reduced days, while other business are able to offer incentives.

“We hire seasonal and full time workers, but we are down in numbers across the board. We are creating different incentives, and we have housing and benefits for seasonal workers,” said Joyce Mireault, vice president of marketing at Cove Communities, which runs Point Sebago Resort in Casco.

For other rental companies, though demand has been high, staffing has been less of a concern.

“I’m really a one-person operation or my family helps me out with it, but we have a cleaning company that works with us,” said Eric Rowles, owner of Jordan Rentals in Sebago. “This year they have been advertising for $20 an hour, and last year they were able to pay $15 an hour. I (know) what that’s going to do to shove up the costs and everything.”

While the shortage continues well into peak tourism season, Mullins encourages patrons to be patient with employees.

“If you are a customer at a restaurant or a grocery store or any business in the region, remember that the folks that are there are doing the best that they can, with limited staff and for us to all remain patient,” Mullins said. “We all stuck together to help the businesses during the pandemic, and the businesses still continue to need that kind of support. They need for us to be there and recognize that they’re doing the best that they can.”

