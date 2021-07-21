Marathon funds to assist fishermen’s association

Join the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association on Sunday, Oct. 3, for the 2021 Gorham Savings Bank Maine Marathon. This year, runners can can participate in person or virtually to help raise funds for the association’s Fishermen Wellness program, which helps to provide safety equipment, mental health, and wellness support for fishermen and fishing families.

Those who run and fundraise for Team MCFA will get exclusive running shirts, an invite to a prerace get-together in Portland, and other swag as they train, run and support Maine’s fishing communities. Get on the email list to keep updated on all things Team MCFA.

Other options include a half marathon, joining a two-to-four-person relay team, or even supporting the program virtually. All fitness levels are invited to join the team. For more information, visit https://mainemarathon.com/charitable-giving/charity-bib-program/.

No tuition or fee increase at community colleges

The Maine Community College System last week, in a news release, announced there would be no increase in tuition and fees and a “significant increase” in Maine State Grant aid available for qualifying students.

According to the news release, “Tuition for the 2021-22 academic year remains at $96 a credit hour for Maine residents, so the standard three-credit hour course is $288. A full-time student taking 15 credits each semester would pay annual tuition of $2,880.”

Because of a $10 million increase in funding from the legislature this session, the Maine State Grant award has increased from $1,500 to $2,500 for full-time students and from $750 to $1,250 for half- or three-quarter time students. The Finance Authority of Maine, which administers the Maine State Grant, has also extended the deadline for people to apply for the grant for the 2021-22 academic year.

“There’s never been a better time to pursue an education at one of Maine’s community colleges,” said David Daigler, president of the community college system, in an email. “Coming off a very hard year, when a lot of students put off going to college, this is exactly the kind of financial support and incentive needed to encourage students to pursue a college education.”

“We are very grateful that the board of trustees decided to not increase tuition and fees this year,” Daigler said.

In addition to keeping tuition and fees flat, the community colleges have new and expanded student support programs that include tutoring, tech support, tech equipment loans, counseling and job search assistance.

“Once you’re enrolled, there are many resources to help you succeed, but we know many students won’t apply because they think they can’t afford it,” Daigler said in the email. “Maine’s community colleges are very affordable. A student working a minimum wage job just 25 hours a week over the summer can earn enough in those 10 weeks to cover their tuition and fees for the entire year.”

In addition to the Maine State Grant, many students qualify for a federal Pell Grant, which can not only completely cover the cost of tuition and fees, there is often enough grant aid left over to pay for books and other expenses. The average Pell Grant award for undergraduate students at a two-year college is more than $4,000.

Residents of other nearby New England states may be eligible for reduced out-of-state tuition, which is 150 percent of in-state tuition. Full-time, out-of-state students who do not qualify for the regional discount would pay approximately $5,760 per year, at $192 per credit hour.

North Yarmouth Academy announces honor roll

The following students who live in the Sentry coverage area attained honor roll status for the second semester:

Highest Honors

Grade 5: Eva Szymczak, South Portland.

High Honors

Grade 9: Charlotte McLatchy, South Portland.

