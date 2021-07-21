Beginning in August, Healthy Living for ME will offer a remote workshop on chronic pain, a free program available to all Mainers. According to a Healthy Living for ME news release, the telephone class is scheduled to run once a week Aug. 16 through Sept. 27.

According to the organization’s website, “Healthy Living for ME programs provide education, fitness instruction, and self-care strategies for participants; they do not replace clinical care provided by doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. (The) evidence-based programs help people across the state experience improved wellness and quality of life.”

Participants in the chronic pain workshops will receive a free toolkit in the mail and will have the chance to speak with a certified instructor on the phone. Registration is required.

“Better Health Now with Pain is ideal for people who are experiencing a wide range of chronic, non-cancer related pain conditions such as arthritis, back pain, post-surgical pain and headaches, as well as other conditions that last for more than three months despite treatment,” said the news release. “Caregivers of those experiencing long-term pain are also invited to participate in the workshop. Topics covered will include pacing and planning, medication management, and the Moving Easy Program, among many others.”

For more information or to register, call Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or email [email protected] for more information and to register. Participants can also register at healthylivingforme.org.

In October, the network will offer a workshop called Living Well with Chronic Pain, the release said.

“Anyone interested in this workshop is welcome to register for it now, or to call Healthy Living for Maine for more information,” said email. “This workshop is free, held on Zoom and open to all adult Mainers experiencing chronic, non-cancer related pain. ‘Living Well with Chronic Pain’ lasts for six weeks with a choice of Monday or Thursday workshops.”

