The sky is not falling

To the editor,

Now that South Portland’s Clear Skies Ordinance has been in place for seven years and Portland Pipe Line Corp. is no longer fighting the ordinance in court, this seems like a good time to look back at some of the dire predictions made by opponents of the ordinance:

“It will bankrupt the city.” (Didn’t happen).

“Hundreds [or thousands] of jobs will be lost.” (Didn’t happen).

“Elderly people will freeze to death because heating oil will cost ten dollars a gallon.” (Didn’t happen).

“There will be mile-long lines at gas stations.” (Didn’t happen).

“It will drive all the other petroleum storage and distribution companies out of South Portland.” (Didn’t happen).

“New businesses won’t come to South Portland.” (Didn’t happen).

And last but not least:

“The city will lose and will have to pay PPLC’s legal fees.” (Didn’t happen).

Adrian Dowling

South Portland

