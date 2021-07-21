KENNEBUNK – Town officials are asking people who live in town – and those who do not – to take a few minutes to complete a survey about Kennebunk.

The survey has been available for a while – but will close in mid-August, said consultant Tina Radel.

Initially thought of as purely a branding exercise, the survey has expanded into more of a community opinion piece.

The opening questions ask whether you live in town, work in town, are a seasonal resident, a visitor, if you own a business here, and so on.

It asks how folks feel when they think about Kennebunk – if they’re excited, anxious. relaxed, comfortable, uncomfortable or some other emotion.

It asks about Kennebunk’s vibe – if it is idealistic, boring, serious, friendly, inclusive, adventurous, active – and more.

There are several questions, but the survey takes about 8 to 10 minutes, tops.

It is available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KennebunkOpinionSurvey or through a pop-up on the town’s website at www.kennebunkmaine.us.

Answers to the questions will assist three municipal endeavors.

“It will help inform three pretty critical initiatives in town,” said Radel in a May interview, pointing out that it will assist those working with the Comprehensive Plan, assist the select board with their strategic plan as well as provide insights into how Kennebunk might be branded.

“If we can understand the things we value, the aspects and characteristics we want to hold on to and preserve, and want to make sure don’t change, or (the ones) we think we ought to change, it will give us the best way to move forward together,” said Maureen Flaherty of the Kennebunk Economic Development Committee, who is working with Radel on the project.

The completed survey could generate more questions. Small focus groups could ensue, as well as some one-on-one interviews, if more information on certain topics is indicated.

“Surveys give us the temperature,” said Flaherty.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: