Maine health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and five additional deaths, continuing a recent upward trend in case counts.

After cases cratered in June and early July, Maine, like the rest of the country, has experienced a jump in cases, although the increases here are lower than in many parts of the country.

“The increase in Maine is thankfully less than the weight of the increase in the rest of the country … and that’s no doubt a function of our very high vaccination rate,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview on Tuesday.

Shah said he and his team are closely watching the trends, as they have been throughout the pandemic, and it’s not likely that any restrictions will be reinstated anytime soon.

Maine’s seven-day average of daily new cases stood at 3.7 per 100,000 people on Wednesday, seventh-lowest in the nation, and much lower than states with poor vaccination rates that are suffering through a summer surge. Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri have case rates in the 30s per 100,000 population, while Florida has the worst COVID-19 surge with 55.1 cases per 100,000. Public health experts say the surges are being fueled by the delta variant circulating among unvaccinated populations.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 69,674 cases of COVID-19 and 887 deaths.

On the vaccination front, 803,750 people in Maine have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 59.8 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Maine continues to have one of the best vaccination rates in the country. Maine has the third-highest rate of its residents who are fully vaccinated, behind Vermont and Massachusetts.

