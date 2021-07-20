State health officials reported 153 new cases of COVID-19 for the three-day period from Saturday through Monday, continuing what has been a steady increase.

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

The seven-day daily case average now sits at 49, which is more than twice what it was two weeks, or one incubation period, ago. Of the new cases reported Tuesday, nearly half were in York and Cumberland County.

Additionally, 73 new cases were in individuals younger than 40, who generally have lower vaccination rates, while 43 cases were in people in their 50s or 60s, who have a collective vaccination rate of 77 percent.

Cases have been rising in all 50 states as the delta variant has firmly taken hold this summer, and states with low vaccination rates are being hit hardest. The seven-day case average in the U.S. is just over 26,000, up from a low of about 12,000 this time last month. Deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 also have been rising in recent weeks across the country.

Since the pandemic reached Maine in March 2020, there have been 69,627 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and 882 people have died with the virus.

Hospitalizations remain low in Maine — just 27 were hospitalized on Tuesday, including 13 in critical care — but that is often a lagging indicator of increased virus transmission. Hospitalizations have remained steadily in the high 20s or low 30s each day for more than a month.

As for vaccinations, just over 800,000 Mainers have gotten a final dose as of Tuesday, which is roughly 68 percent of the eligible population age 12 or older and nearly 60 percent of all residents. Maine’s vaccination rate ranks 3rd in the country behind nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, according to a Bloomberg tracker.

Maine also passed a milestone this week among those between the ages of 12 and 19. More than 50 percent in that category have now had at least one dose of vaccine, according to the CDC.

Despite the state’s strong vaccination coverage overall, there remain geographic disparities. Among eligible residents, 81 percent of those in Cumberland County are fully vaccinated, which is by far the highest percentage of any county. On the other end, just 54 percent of Somerset County residents are vaccinated.

