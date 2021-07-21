People are cleaning up from powerful thunderstorms in parts of northern New England, and more unsettled weather is on tap Wednesday.
Summer storms knocked down trees and power lines and caused flash flooding Tuesday evening in parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
A tree fell onto two cars in Burlington, Vermont, and there was localized street flooding in several communities. No one was hurt.
Utility crews were mopping up a handful of power outages Wednesday morning as the weather forecast called for more stormy weather.
The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a severe thunderstorm watch across much of the Northeast from Washington, D.C., to Massachusetts until 8 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waterville ME, Winslow ME, Oakland ME until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/wnGmdSI4ns
— NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 21, 2021
The agency said the storm will mainly bring strong wind, lightning, and downpours that could include large hail. The heavy rain could also cause flooding, and isolated tornados are possible in places.
NewsCenter Maine, WCSH-TV, posted a forecast for a possibility of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the night, particularly along the coast.
