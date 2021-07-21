GARDINER — A New York City man and a Winslow woman were arrested Tuesday after police said they seized a large amount of cocaine disguised as cake in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 295.

John Cedeno, 25, of New York, and Chelsy Cochran, 33, of Winslow, were each arrested on a charge of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drug in connection with the traffic stop, according to a press release Wednesday from Shannon Moss, the Maine State Police spokesperson.

According to the press release, agents assigned to MDEA’s South Central Task Force in Augusta received information this week that led them to believe Cedeno, also known as “Papers,” and Cochran would be traveling to Maine in an Audi owned by Cochran. The car, being driven by Cochran, was located Tuesday afternoon northbound on I-295 with Cedeno as a passenger, and was stopped with the assistance of Maine State Police as it entered Gardiner.

A state police K9 conducted a drug sniff of the car, the press release states, that indicated the presence of drugs and police found approximately 4 pounds of cocaine in the trunk of the vehicle. A photo provided by authorities shows what police allege is cocaine made to look like a cake in a store-brand plastic wrap.

In addition to the drugs, which police say have a street value of $200,000, approximately $1,900 in cash was seized.

Cedeno and Cochran were transported to Kennebec County jail; bail was set at $750,000 for Cedeno and $50,000 for Cochran.

The MDEA was assisted in the investigation by Winslow and Maine state police, and Homeland Security. Police are still investigating and more arrests are possible, according to the press release.

