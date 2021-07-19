Old Orchard Beach police seized 36 weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition and several bulletproof vests, and charged a local man with aggravated drug trafficking following an investigation into a shooting at a residence on Staples Street on Sunday evening.
Officers went to a home at 20 Staples St. around 5 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting, Detective Cpl. Jeffrey Regan said in a statement on Monday.
Officers found a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to a leg. Officers applied a tourniquet and took other lifesaving steps until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening wounds.
Officers saw a “large amount of firearms, ballistic vests and ammunition” stored throughout the home. Officers secured the residence and returned around 10:15 p.m. with a search warrant, Regan said.
In addition to the firearms, ammunition and vests, police seized replicas of police identification, diverted or illicit pharmaceuticals, 165 grams of methamphetamine and more than $13,000 in suspected drug proceeds, investigators said.
Howard T. Rowe, 35, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs (methamphetamine) and violation of bail. At the time of his arrest, Rowe was on bail for a drug charge. Police said more charges connected to the shooting could be forthcoming.
Old Orchard Beach police did not identify the victim. Police also did not specify whether Rowe lived in the home, or who owned the weapons and ammunition. Rowe was being held without bail at the York County Jail in Alfred on Monday night.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Biden administration repatriates Guantánamo Bay inmate to Morocco
-
Sports
Local golf results: Monday, July 19
-
Boston Red Sox
Tom Caron: Just as he gets in a groove, Arroyo back on the IL
-
Sports
11U Cal Ripken New England regional in full swing in Waterville
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Old Orchard Beach Police responding to gunshot report, find drugs, guns, more
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.