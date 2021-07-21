FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Susan Jill Oransky, 71, passed away on July 14, 2021 after a remarkable years-long battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Born in San Francisco, Jill was the epitome of a 1960’s California girl. With her shimmering brown hair and soft, sparkling blue eyes, she radiated sunshine and happiness, and kept that same warm glow her entire life.

Jill met her future husband after a cross-country road trip to Bar Harbor in 1971. For those familiar with ‘The Island’, it’s long been where magic happens and all things seem possible. He was a Mainer and knew instantly that he had never met anyone quite like Jill Roberts.

After she returned to California he lamented, fidgeted and dreamed in Maine, and finally made his way out to the Golden State a couple years later. They reconnected and soon learned they were meant to be together, and so they were for the next 45-plus years.

Jill and Michael moved back to Maine, where they spent many years and raised their family. Eventually they migrated to Florida, where Jill soon began her battle with cancer. She had it under control in those early years, and they traveled extensively. Whether it was Mediterranean cruises and other trips to Europe, plus frequent flights to the West coast to visit family, Jill was busy and engaged. In Tampa, Fla. where they lived for nine years, she made many dear friends and became involved in the Beach Park Women’s Club. It was a fun and fulfilling time.

Moving to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. in 2013, Jill remained very active and enjoyed the tropical South Florida lifestyle. Eventually her cancer treatment became more frequent and less effective, but it never dominated her outlook or her relationships. Since her passing, those who knew her repeated similar words: a jewel; kind and thoughtful; generous, caring and loving, A warrior.

She was all of that, and more. Jill was predeceased by her parents Peggy and Glyn Roberts; and her beloved younger sister, Janis Grocott.

She leaves behind her brother, Jeffrey Roberts and wife Fran of Sacramento, Calif., her sister, Carol Adair Smith of Des Moines, Iowa; her husband, Michael of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; her daughter, Sarah Van Kleeck and husband Michael of Portland, Ore., her son, Adam Oransky and wife Jessica of Lake Oswego, Ore.; and two precious grandchildren, Micah and Madelyn Oransky.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

