WATERVILLE — The man involved in a years-long dispute with a private Christian school on Wednesday paid a $6,000 legal fees reimbursement ordered by a court and pledged to the school superintendent that he’d leave them alone.

Tim White paid the $6,065 in legal fees to Temple Academy’s lawyer, Alton Stevens of the Waterville firm Marden, Dubord, Bernier & Stevens, as was ordered by a district court judge in September. That ruling also granted a protection from harassment order for Temple Academy against White, whose son was ousted from the school in 2009 after Temple officials determined White would not accept their decision to be removed as a volunteer basketball coach.

White of Sanford had argued his actions constituted a First Amendment-protected right to peacefully protest. The judge disagreed, ruling that White’s repeated actions of protesting near school property and of contacting people connected to the nondenominational Christian academy amounted to harassment. Denise LaFountain, the head of school, testified at the trial that she and others feared for their safety when White protested outside the school grounds on West River Road.

In the aftermath of the decision, White pledged he wouldn’t pay the court-ordered reimbursement of legal fees and would go to jail instead, while also suggesting he wasn’t done attempting to draw attention to the “misconduct” committed by the school involving his son, Michael.

But White changed his mind. Arriving at the decision to pay the fees and move on from his decade-long dispute with Temple Academy was difficult, White said in an interview Wednesday.

“I’m at peace with Temple. I will never picket them again,” White said. “They’re brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless them.”

Temple Academy Superintendent Kevin Wood on Wednesday confirmed White’s account of the meeting but declined further comment.

Stevens could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday, but White provided the Morning Sentinel with a copy of a receipt indicating he had paid $6,065 to the law firm as ordered by Judge Charles Dow last year. Stevens had requested reimbursement from Judge Dow because after more than a decade of a harassing “crusade” from White, “protection orders alone will not stop him.”

Stevens has previously noted that an original protection order was extended twice “because Mr. White would not stop his harassing conduct,” and that White began again after the previous order expired in April 2018.

White said he received assurances from Wood and Stevens that their meeting Wednesday morning did not constitute a violation of the harassment order.

Although White says he’s done protesting Temple Academy, he’s not finished with Stevens. White claims that Stevens knowingly made false statements during the trial last year and he would petition to have the Maine Board of Overseers of the Bar look into the matter. White made similar claims in his closing argument at the trial as well.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: