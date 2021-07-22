Maine’s hot real estate market continued to drive up price tags on single-family homes in June, according to data released Thursday by the Maine Association of Realtors.

The statewide median sale price climbed to $310,000 last month – almost 25 percent higher than in June 2020, and the average home was only on the market for six days, compared with 14 days last year and 13 days in 2019.

Maine home sales are also still booming. Last month saw an increase of about 14.7 percent over home sales in June of last year.

“June’s high sales volume indicates that pent-up buyer demand is strong in Maine, whether that demand is fueled by choice or by circumstance,” said Aaron Bolster, broker and owner of Allied Realty in Skowhegan and president of the Maine Association of Realtors. “Realtors from across Maine report that homes continue to go under contract rapidly after receiving multiple offers.”

Statewide, 1,973 single-family homes changed hands last month, compared with 1,720 a year ago. The median sale price statewide, up 24.5 percent, was $310,000 versus $249,000 in June 2020.

After nine months of declining inventory, more homes are once again hitting the market.

For the third straight month, real estate professionals have seen an increase in the number of active single-family listings, Bolster said, with an 18.5 percent increase from May to June and a 55 percent increase from its low in March.

This is a good sign, as “an increase in for-sale inventory should bring a better balance to Maine’s real estate market over time,” he said.

For the three-month period from April through June, sales were up 24.4 percent from those months last year, when the pandemic put a damper on the real estate industry.

Washington and Waldo counties saw the biggest increases, with 79.5 percent and 71 percent, respectively. Hancock County also saw a large increase of 52 percent. Piscataquis and Sagadahoc counties saw sales dip slightly, with 5.5 percent and .86 percent decreases, respectively.

The median price of sales from April to June was $300,000, an increase of 24 percent from $242,000 during those three months last year.

The median in Cumberland County was highest at $450,00 (up 29 percent); the lowest was in Aroostook County at $116,000 (up 23 percent).

Waldo County saw the biggest price jump, up almost 40 percent, from $186,250 during the same three months a year ago, to $260,000.

Nationally, sales of detached single-family homes rose by 19.3 percent in June 2021 compared with June 2020.

The national median sales price of $370,600 represents a 24.4 percent increase from last year.

Regionally, June sales in the Northeast jumped by 45.1 percent, and the regional median sales price hit $412,800 – up 23.6 percent from the year before.

This story will be updated.

