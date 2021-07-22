AUGUSTA — About 125 Maine National Guard members are going to deploy to the Mexican border this fall, replacing others who are currently deployed.
The soldiers will provide support for Customers and Border Patrol agents for about a year, much like the 262nd Engineer Company that returns this fall, the Maine National Guard said.
The soldiers will not serve in a law enforcement capacity, said Maj. Carl Lamb, the organization’s public affairs officer.
Large numbers of migrants have been showing up at the border, many turning themselves over to U.S. Border Patrol agents in hopes of staying to fight asylum cases.
But the numbers of families and children traveling without their parents crossing into the U.S. have dropped sharply since March and April while the encounters with single adults have remained high.
