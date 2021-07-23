Morgan Fusco, a senior power-hitting catcher at Fryeburg Academy, has been named the winner of 2021 Miss Maine Softball award.
The award, given by the Maine High School Softball Coaches Association, goes annually to the top senior in the state.
Fusco batted .620 with seven home runs, 26 RBI and 13 stolen bases this spring to help lead the Raiders to the No. 1 seed in Class B South and advance to the regional final. Fusco, who was a three-time unanimous Western Maine Conference all-star, intends to continue her softball career at Colby College.
Miss Maine Softball is considered a career award. Fusco is the second player from Fryeburg Academy to win the award. The Raiders’ Hannah Hill was chosen in 2009.
