FALMOUTH CC
Seniors — Count Down (three best balls par 3s, two best balls par 4’s, best ball par 5s) — Net: Bill Gousse/Joe Schmauss/Charlie Weidhas/David Norman, 112; Craig Kinney/Peter Simonson/Randall Cooper/Ralph Davies, 119; Chris Graviss/Gary Chapin/Dick Beaumont/Peter Davis, 120; Bruce Henkle/Woody Simonds/Thomas Low/Punky Davis, 121; Paul Hayes/Richard Kennedy/Andre Skalina/Bruce Hamlin, 123; Ron Smith/Mike Phelps/Bob Foster/Irving Meeker, 127.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Business
Yellen outlines to Congress emergency measures on debt limit
-
New England Patriots
Patriots bet big on wide receiver Nelson Agholor
-
Politics
Maine lawmaker who downplayed pandemic’s risk contracts COVID-19
-
Business
Regional planners approve Portland-Gorham rapid transit study
-
Arts & Entertainment
Jolie-Pitt divorce judge disqualified by appeals court