Seniors — Count Down (three best balls par 3s, two best balls par 4’s, best ball par 5s) — Net: Bill Gousse/Joe Schmauss/Charlie Weidhas/David Norman, 112; Craig Kinney/Peter Simonson/Randall Cooper/Ralph Davies, 119; Chris Graviss/Gary Chapin/Dick Beaumont/Peter Davis, 120; Bruce Henkle/Woody Simonds/Thomas Low/Punky Davis, 121; Paul Hayes/Richard Kennedy/Andre Skalina/Bruce Hamlin, 123; Ron Smith/Mike Phelps/Bob Foster/Irving Meeker, 127.

