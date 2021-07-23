BUXTON – Gail Merline St. Jock (Preston, Johnson), 86, widow of Neal St. Jock, died peacefully at home on July 20, 2021. She spent the last few weeks of her life surrounded by family and passed with her daughters, son Tex, and granddaughter Jennifer by her side.

She was born in Machias April 7, 1935, daughter of Horace and Minnie L. (Morse) Preston. She married Ernest C. Johnson Sr. in 1953. They made a family of 10 children, eventually moving to Portland. They divorced in 1976. She later married Neal St. Jock in 1977 becoming widowed in 1993.

Gail loved to play games of all kinds. She enjoyed going out to play Bingo. She also enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, dice, etc. with her children and grandchildren. Gail also enjoyed knitting, making multiple pairs of mittens and booties for her children and grandchildren. A great cook; she will be missed for her fudge, baked beans, and meat soup.

Gail retired after 35 years of service to Maine Medical Center, in the environmental services department.

She is predeceased by six brothers and one sister. She is also predeceased by one daughter, Iris M. Pelletier (Johnson), and two sons, Frederick C. Johnson, and Gordon R. Johnson.

She is survived by one brother, Vernon Preston, of Machias, and one sister, Mina Preston, of Scarborough. Also surviving are her remaining children, Cheryl and husband Brian Hall, of Buxton, Ernest C. Johnson Jr. and partner Esther, of Scarborough, Darlene and husband Thomas “Tom” Thurlow, of Windham, Wendall “Tex” Johnson, of Westbrook, Kim and husband Albert “Skip” Mercier, of Wesley, Lisa Gray of Portland, Sue and husband Clifford “Cliff” Plummer III, of Windham. Also 34 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a few great- great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the Hospice of Southern Maine. Extra thanks to Lisa R.N., Henrietta R.N., Shirley, and Lynn.

﻿A private burial will take place at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland on August 6.

