Kai M. Jacob 1943 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – Kai Michael Jacob, 77, talker, tea drinker, alternative radio listener, woodworker, boatbuilder, tinkerer, and collector, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 of nasopharyngeal carcinoma. He was born August 3, 1943, to Lilo Rosher-Jacob and Wilhelm Jacob, in Gleschendorf, Germany. He lived the last 25 years in Phippsburg, Maine. He is survived by his wife, Gabriele Jacob né Garscha; son Ian Jacob and husband Clifford Tremblay and son Niels Jacob and wife Christina Defilip. Please join the family for a Celebration of Life, August 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Kai’s home in Phippsburg. Dress bright and comfortable! In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Kennebe c Estuary Land Trust or planting a tree

