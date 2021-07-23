DAYTON – Pamela Ann Dearborn, 68, passed away peacefully at her home in Dayton on July 19, 2021.

She was born in Saco on Jan. 11, 1953, a daughter of the late Herbert and Barbara (Cole) Moore and graduated from Thornton Academy.

She will always be remembered for the enjoyment she had gardening – especially with flowers, watching a good movie, dancing, and watching and feeding the birds.

Throughout her working years, Pam worked as a caregiver.

She is predeceased by her husband, Asa Dearborn; and a brother, Jim Moore.

She is survived by her children Bradley Parker and his wife Danielle of Hiram, Eugene Parker and his wife Melanie of Hiram, and Maureen Underwood and her life partner William Pinette of Dayton; and grandchildren Amara, Ashley, Ophelia, Haley, Brooke, Chase and Owen.

Burial will be private amongst the family at Wakefield Cemetery in Hollis.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

