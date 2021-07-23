CASCO – Pamela (Pettersen) Hagen passed away July 19, 2021 at the Casco Residential Care Facility after a long illness.She was born in Portland to the late Reidar and Patricia Pettersen of Windham/South Portland. Upon graduation from South Portland High School, Pam moved to Washington State and then to Arizona before returning to Maine, to be closer to her sister, during her illness. While living in Washington, Pam was a long term employee in the banking industry. She worked for many years at First Federal Credit Union: and as a bank manager, for Washington Mutual Bank. Pam also worked for Walmart, starting in Maine and transferring to Arizona. She was a devoted friend and advocate for the employees.Pam is survived by her daughter, Michelle and husband Michael Patton of Oregon, and son, Gregory Hagen Jr. of Arizona; her sister, Wanda and her husband Thomas Paige, brother, Robert and his fiancé Shawna Collins; grandchildren Kelsie, Kylie, Kassadie, Gregory; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Kaisen, Mya; relatives Michael and Alyssa Paige; William and Jane Barlow; Todd and Karen Barlow; and Kimberly and Jim Lynch as well as her large Norwegian family.The family would like to thank the Casco Residential Care Facility caregivers for their compassion, friendship, and the special care given to Pam.There will be no service. Arrangements are made by Hobbs Funeral Home, Cottage Road, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

