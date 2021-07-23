Robert W. Frasch 1940 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Robert W. Frasch, 81, of Bay Park Drive died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home. He was born in Fountain Springs, Pa. on Feb 8, 1940, the son of Robert and Grace Dietz Frasch. After graduating from high school, he joined the US Navy in 1957. On Feb. 14, 1959 he married Rita Caudell of Memphis, Tenn. He traveled all over the world during his military career, retiring after 30 years. During his military career he earned an associate degree at Pensacola Junior College and later earned his bachelor degree at New Hampshire College. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for Vitro Corporation in Bath. After the passing of Rita in 2009 he later married JoAnn Terranova of Topsham on August 10, 2013. Bob loved his family, his dogs and his country. He loved to hunt, fly fishing, skeet shooting, racquetball, watching golf, square dancing, gun shows and spending time with his family and dogs. Survivors are his wife JoAnn Terranova Frasch of New York; daughter Dawn Marie Frasch of Topsham; granddaughter Amber Marie Creamer of Topsham; great-grandsons Kash “Hunter” and Kyler of Topsham; a brother, Raymond Frasch of Coalship, Pa., a sister, Donna Moncavage of Strong, Pa.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering of family and friends will be at Stetson Funeral Home in Brunswick on Wednesday, July 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal Street Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com Memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105

