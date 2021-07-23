• Pineland Farms in New Gloucester will host Harvest Lunches at the Education Barn from 10-11 a.m. July 24, 28 and 29. Enjoy a picnic on the farm after harvesting your own meal. Tickets are $6/person ages 3 and up, and pre-registration is required at shop.pinelandfarms.org. 15 Farm View Drive, 688-4539.

• Stones Café & Bakery, 424 Walnut Hill Road, North Yarmouth, will serve its last customers Sunday, July 25. The owners thank their guests and remind gift card holders to redeem their cards. They also say “stay tuned,” so something more may still be in the future.

• The Wine Dinner at The School House 1913 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. This month’s menu is Italian and includes antipasti, fazzoletti (handkerchief pasta), branzino (European sea bass), and smoked parmesan, grilled grapes and stone fruit soup. Reservations are a must at 295-2029. 506 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell.

• Locally Sauced is hosting a Wild West-themed Murder Mystery Dinner from 6-9 p.m. Friday, July 30. It will be an interactive theater experience while enjoying a three-course dinner. At $65, the cost includes the show, dinner, tax and gratuity. Entrée options include a choice of smoked chicken legs, smoked brisket or vegetable skewers. Tickets must be purchased by Tuesday, July 27, at eventbrite.com. 30 Forest Falls Drive, Yarmouth.

• Dinner Double India Pale Ale will be released Friday, July 30, at Maine Beer Company. The beer will be sold in bottles and on draft at 525 U.S. Route 1, Freeport.

• The first annual Wild Maine Blueberry Weekend will be held Aug. 7 and 8 and will be celebrated at more than 55 restaurants, wineries, breweries, farms and other businesses. In Brunswick, stop by Gelato Fiasco for some Maine Wild Blueberry Crisp Gelato, Flight Deck Brewing for SeaBee Blueberry Ale and Green Bee for Blueberry Dream Soda.

What’s the difference between wild and cultivated blueberries? Wild are smaller with more intense flavor and antioxidants and are frozen at peak freshness. Try them many different ways – in a pie, sprinkled over cake or ice cream, or swirl in a smoothie – but be sure they are WILD blueberries from Maine. Learn more and see a map of participating businesses at wildblueberries.com/why-wild/.

• The Brunswick Topsham Land Trust Farmers’ Market will move back to its former location at Crystal Spring Farm beginning Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4, for the remainder of the season until Oct. 30. The hours will continue to be 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The market was established in 1999 and today hosts over 40 vendors. More information at btlt.org/farmers-market.

• Seacoast Tours of Freeport offers evening boat rides on Casco Bay to a local oyster farm with samplings and wine or a local brew. The tours leave at 5:30 p.m. from the pier in South Freeport every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 9. Cost is $58/person. seacoasttoursME.com.

