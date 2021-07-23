While most attention is rightly focused on the left arm of rehabbing Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, who underwent ligament replacement surgery 16 months ago, Sale has also made a few lifestyle changes to improve his overall health.

The seven-time All-Star pitcher is working out with the Sea Dogs this week, and scheduled to make a second start at Hadlock Field on Sunday afternoon.

UP NEXT WHO: Harrisburg Senators (Cad Cavalli 0-3) at Portland Sea Dogs (Josh Winckowski 5-1) WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

“I made a lot of changes with junk food and processed stuff and gluten,” Sale said after tossing 49 pitches in Tuesday’s 6-3 Sea Dogs victory before a season-high sellout crowd of 7,368. “The list kind of goes on and on. Looking back now, I didn’t really take good care of myself from that (nutritional) aspect.”

Sale said he would often show up to the clubhouse on days he was scheduled to pitch carrying a takeout bag from McDonald’s or Taco Bell.

“That was my pre-game meal to go pitch,” he said. “That, mixed with a little bit better sleeping patterns and more hydration, I think it’s helped me out a lot.”

ROSTER MOVES: The Sea Dogs made five roster moves Friday, with three players promoted to Triple-A Worcester. Second baseman Grant Williams, starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and reliever Durbin Feltman all suited up for the WooSox Friday night in Allentown, Pennsylvania against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Williams primarily played second base and has a knack for making contact. He batted .291 with 10 doubles in 52 games and only 12 strikeouts. Crawford was 3-2 with a 3.30 in 10 starts and held opposing batters to a .200 average. Feltman led the Sea Dogs in wins (6-0) and appearances (22). Opponents batted .228 against him.

Reliever Matthew Kent, called up earlier this month, is back with the Sea Dogs after appearing in two games with Worcester. He went 1-0 with a 5.19 ERA and held opposing batters to a .219 average. Also joining the Sea Dogs is infielder Nick Sogard, up from Class A Greenville, where he batted .265 with 10 doubles, eight homers and 24 RBI in 46 games.

Sogard split time between second and third base, with a handful of games at shortstop. Originally drafted by Tampa Bay, he was part of the trade involving Sea Dogs catcher Ronaldo Hernandez that sent pitchers Chris Mazza and Jeffrey Springs to the Rays. Sogard is the cousin of second baseman Eric Sogard, who has played for Oakland, Milwaukee, Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Cubs, who designated him for assignment Friday.

Related Headlines Sea Dogs winning streak ends at 15 games with 1-0 loss to Harrisburg

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous