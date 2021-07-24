In addition to the question about repurposing defense contractors to fight climate change that was posed in Thomas Kircher’s July 19 letter, I would add these:
Why is not Congress dropping everything they are doing to come together to pass meaningful, effective climate change legislation?
Why is the Senate quibbling over a few billion dollars when the costs of climate change inaction will range in the trillions?
Why do the Democrats have to use the budget reconciliation process to address climate change?
We desperately need Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King as well as Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden to take the lead here. We can no longer convince ourselves that climate change is a problem for other people or future generations. It is wreaking havoc here and now.
Sarah Braik
Portland
