In addition to the question about repurposing defense contractors to fight climate change that was posed in Thomas Kircher’s July 19 letter, I would add these:

Why is not Congress dropping everything they are doing to come together to pass meaningful, effective climate change legislation?

Why is the Senate quibbling over a few billion dollars when the costs of climate change inaction will range in the trillions?

Why do the Democrats have to use the budget reconciliation process to address climate change?

We desperately need Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King as well as Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden to take the lead here. We can no longer convince ourselves that climate change is a problem for other people or future generations. It is wreaking havoc here and now.

Sarah Braik
Portland

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles