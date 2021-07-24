The Maine Warden Service rescued a missing 80-year-old Belfast man, who was discovered early Saturday morning unable to walk and “severely hypothermic” in a shallow, water-filled ditch about a half-mile from his home.

Warden Chad Robertson and K9 Storm found Harold Buckmore in the ditch about 7 a.m. after the dog followed a track from Buckmore’s Hunt Road home to a ditch off Jesse Robbins Road, according to the warden service. Buckmore’s wife had last seen her husband when he went to bed at 10:30 p.m. Friday, and she noticed him missing at about 3 a.m. and called police. Belfast police and the warden service began the search at about 4:30 a.m.

Buckmore was found shaking and unable to move in the water-filled ditch. He was transported to Waldo County General Hospital, where he is stable and recovering, the warden service said.

