MSGA
at Val Halla GC
Flight 1 — Gross: Mike Arsenault Jr., 70; Mike Steinberg, 70; Armand Ouellette, 70; Luke Ruffing, 72. Net: Dawson Renaud, 70; Chris Seavey, 71; Paul Champagne, 71; Casey Nova, 72; Don Flanagan, 72.
Flight 2 — Gross: Phil Ingraham, 72; Todd Wilcoxson, 79; Ryan Scott, 80; Jeremy Anderson, 80. Net: Ben Slagle, 71; Dave Chadbourne, 71; Justin Conant, 72; Darren Jensen, 74.
Senior Tees — Gross: Keith Patterson, 74; Phil Barter, 75; Scott Dewitt, 75; Steve Tsujiura, 76; Ron Dery, 76. Net: Mike Nappi 67; Mike Arsenault, 68; F Mike Johnson, 70; Mark Nason, 71.
Senior Tees (ages 55-67) — Gross: Bert Roberge, 71; Paul Nichols, 74; John Emerson, 76. Net: Jim Raye, 70; Jon Garrity, 70; John Dixon, 71.
Senior Tees (68-70) — Gross: Bob Pellerin, 75; Dan Bellemare, 77; Reid Birdsall, 77. Net: Ed Peterson, 71; Dave Collins, 74; Wayne Hackett, 74; Doug Prevost, 74.
Senior Tees (71+) — Gross: Eric Hoy, 76; Gervais Dube, 78; John Morin, 80; Chip Morrison, 80. Net: Gary Lamberth, 71; Wayne Kuvaja, 73; Evertt Stewart, 73; Bill Donovan, 73; Lloyd Doughty, 73.
Team Best Ball — Gross: Brian Angis/Peter Wright/Joe Hamilton/Shawn Picard, 63; Brian Knipp/Mike Steinberg/Joe Gildart/Mike Arsenault Jr., 63; Joe Walp/Jace Pearson/Todd Wilcoxson/Rocco Spizuoco, 63; Phil Barter/Justin Irish/Curt Shigo, 65. Net: F Mike Johnson/Pete Smedberg/Rick Simonds/Dave Chadbourne, 59; Paul Nichols/Lou McDonald/Pat LaRoche/Sonny Ecker, 60; Jon Hardy/Chris Seavey/Chad Allen/Jim Raye, 61; Dawson Renaud/Nick Bowie/Ryan Godin/Casey Nava, 61; Ron Looman/Barry Bernard/Bob Pellerin/Jon Garrity, 61; Phil Ingraham/George Seamans/Sean Fennessy/John Conley, 61.
Skins — Blue Tees — Gross: Dawson Renaud, 3, #12; Dawson Renaud, 2, #15; Craig Chapman, 3, #18. Net: Tim Mariano 2, #1; Drew Kinney 3, #5; Jeremy Anderson, 2, #6; Harry Loring, 1, #8 ; Mike Brissette, 2, #14. White Tees — Gross: Rick Plummer, 3, #2; Dave Ertz, 3, #6; Dan Bellemare, 3, #7; Paul Nichols, 3, #14. Net: Bob Farthing 1, #8; Joe Foley 2, #10; Jim O’Connell, 3, #18.
Pins — Blue Tees — 3rd hole: Sean Fennessey, 4 feet-8 inches. 8th: Joe Gildart, 1-2. 11th: Jim Quinn, 2-4. 17th: Will Bartlett, 1-1. White Tees — 3rd: Paul Nichols, 1-9. 8th: Bert Roberge, 1-10. 11th: Whit Lesure, 8-1. 17th: Paul Roy, 5-11.
FOX RIDGE
Club Championships — Championship Flight — Men: Craig Chapman, 158; James Frost, 159; Chris Cloutier, 166. Women: Kathy-Rae Emmi, 180; Sue Dostie, 193; Cindy Gelinas, 228. A Flight: Steve Milks, 174; Colby Gilbert, 175; Kyles Pouliot, 178. B Flight: Mike Vanzandt, 180; Matt Carroll, 185; Rick Lashua, 186.
PORTLAND CC
Men — Gross: George Gilbert, 78. Net: Ron Brown, 71 (mc); Jim Pierce, 71 Dennis Sullivan, 71; Joe Alexander, 72; Fred Pape III, 74 (mc); Net Tom Ryan, 74.
Men’s Partner Better Ball Wheel — Gross: Tom Ryan/Dave Bucci, 72. Net: Tom Ryan/Al Noyes Jr., 65.
VAL HALLA
Two-Ball Championship — Gross: Justin Clouatre/Dan Garneau, 69; Eric Hoy/Bob Demont, 73; Scott Nevers/Andy Christensen, 74; Pat Horgan/Pat Thornton, 75; Chris King/Greg Leighton, 75; Wayne Johnson/Steve Sloan, 75. Net: Nick Bartlett/Bill Nugent, 64; Jim McKay/Fred Skillin, 64; Neil Williams/Chris Yale, 66; Phil Ingraham/Ricky Meinking, 67; Steve Landry/John Zappia, 67.
Flight 1 — Gross: Justin Clouatre, 71; Mike Steinberg, 77; Scott Nevers, 79; Mark Stasium, 79. Quota: Nick Bartlett, +2; Ben Frech, E; Pat Horgan, -1.
Flight 2 — Gross: Eric Hoy, 75; Jim McKay, 81; Mark Franco, 82. Quota: Wayne Johnson, +1; Dick McLain, -1; Steve Landry, -1.
Flight 3 — Gross: Bill Nugent, 83; Steve Sloan, 84; Andy Christensen, 84. Quota: Fred Skillin, +2; Pat Thornton, E; Scott Johnson, E.
Flight 4 — Gross: Mike Mainella, 92; Chris Yale, 92; Bob Demont, 94. Quota: Ricky Meinking, +4; Tom Bachelder, E; Chris Littlefield, E; Dave Croxford, E.
Pins — 3rd hole: Mike Steinberg, 6 feet-1 inch; Greg Palmacci, 7-4. 8th: Scott Nevers, 1-7; John Zappia, 3-7. 11th: Scott Nevers, 10-4; Mark Stasium, 15-0. 17th: Ben Frech, 7-4; Bill Putnam, 24-1.
-
