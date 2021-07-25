SOFTBALL

Delaware scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and beat Windham, 5-2, in the Little League Softball East Region on Sunday in Bristol, Connecticut.

Windham fell to 0-2 in the tournament and was eliminated. Delaware advances to play Massachusetts in an elimination game on Monday.

Lacie Higgins and Kiley Card drove in a run for Windham. Kiley Harant, Sophia Bowen, Autumn Willie each drove in a run for Delaware.

HOCKEY

NHL FREE AGENCY: Defenseman Marc Staal is staying put in Detroit, while the Vancouver Canucks placed forward Jake Virtanen on waivers on Sunday for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract.

The Red Wings announced reaching an agreement with Staal. A person with direct knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it’s a one-year deal worth $2 million. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team did not release the contract’s value.

The 34-year-old Staal returns to Detroit for a second year after spending his first 13 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers. He had three goals and 10 points in 56 games last season, and is highly valued for his experience and leadership overseeing a young, rebuilding team.

The Canucks are parting ways with the under-performing Virtanen after six seasons. He was placed on leave on May 1 after being accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a women four years earlier.

COLLEGES: The 20-year-old son of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko has died of injuries from a car crash, after the speeding vehicle he was riding in went off the road in a Minneapolis suburb.

Mack Motzko, who played junior hockey last season, died at a hospital after being taken there from the crash Saturday in Orono, near Lake Minnetonka. One of the other two people in the vehicle, a 24-year-old male in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. The 51-year-old male driver was critically injured, according to Orono police.

TENNIS

PALERMO LADIES OPEN: Top-seeded Danielle Collins won her first WTA title, beating qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-4, 6-2 in the final in Palermo, Italy.

The 44th-ranked Collins was playing in her first career final while her opponent was aiming for her second title in two weeks.

The 27-year-old American lost a three-set quarterfinal to Ruse two weeks ago in Hamburg, where the Romanian went on to win as a qualifier.

Collins, who did not drop a set at the tournament, is the 14th first-time singles champion so far this WTA season.

