EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Australian golfer Minjee Lee won a sudden death playoff against overnight leader Jeongeun Lee6 to clinch the Evian Championship on Sunday for her first major title.

Lee6 had to take a drop shot when her second shot on the first extra playoff hole flew into a pond, while Lee’s superb second attempt landed near the flag.

Lee6 ended with a bogey to give the 25-year-old Lee three putts for victory and a sixth LPGA title.

She missed the first but made the second and was doused in Champagne by 2015 Evian champion Lydia Ko.

“I’m speechless … been waiting for this for so long. It just feels unreal to have won. In the playoff, and all throughout today, I played really well to get myself in that position,” she said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform, it’s just really nice to have a major title under my belt.”

Her younger brother Min Woo Lee has two wins on the men’s European Tour. He won the Scottish Open two weeks ago – also in a playoff and on the first extra hole.

“When we were really little, we used to go down to the driving range with Mom,” she said. “We would just practice.”

Lee is the first Australian to win at Evian since seven-time major winner Karrie Webb in 2006, before it was a major.

“Actually she did message me straightaway,” Lee said of the 41-time LPGA Tour winner. “She messages me quite a bit … it’s just really nice of her.”

Lee and Lee6 had finished the fourth round at 18 under overall, but in vastly different circumstances.

Lee trailed Lee6 by seven shots overnight but drew level with a superb 7-under 64 in the final round which included four birdies on the last five holes. After drifting away, Lee6 (71) hit back with three straight birdies to force a playoff.

Teenage American Yealimi Noh (67) finished third on 17 under when she missed a birdie chance on the 18th.

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN: Stephen Dodd birdied the final hole to win by one stroke in Sunningdale, England, holding off challenges from Miguel Angel Jimenez and Darren Clarke to secure his first major title.

The 55-year-old Welshman closed with a 2-under 68 at Sunningdale for a four-day total of 13-under 267.

Jimenez, the 2018 winner, shot 65 to finish at 12 under, while Clarke (67) was another shot behind.

Dodd equaled the low round in the history of the tournament on Saturday with an 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the last senior major championship of the year.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer (68) was fourth, another two shots back. The 63-year-old Langer won in 2019 at Royal Lytham & St. Annes for his fourth victory in the event. Last year’s tournament was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two-time British Open champion Ernie Els (72) tied for eighth.

A three-time European Tour winner, Dodd made his senior debut at the Senior British Open in 2016, when he had his previously best finish at the event – a share of 14th place.

Send questions/comments to the editors.