The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star right fielder Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right hip inflammation.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated right-hander Jimmy Nelson from the injured list after he recovered from a left lumbar strain.

Betts’ IL move is retroactive to Thursday and was made just before the start of Sunday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. He last started on July 17 at Colorado and last appeared in a game Monday when he made a pinch-hit appearance against the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers had been avoiding an IL move for Betts, initially projecting him to return on Tuesday for the start of a three-game road series against the San Francisco Giants.

Betts is batting .270 this season with an .876 OPS and has 14 home runs with 40 RBI.

INDIANS: Manager Terry Francona missed his second straight game Sunday with a head cold.

President of Baseball IOperations Chris Antonetti said Francona is “still under the weather” and the team’s medical staff felt he would benefit from another day resting at home. He will get more time to recover with the Indians off Monday.

“More than anything we want to make sure it doesn’t continue to get worse, and we’re trying to minimize the chance that it spreads,” Antonetti said. “He’s still not feeling great, but hopefully he turns the corner soon.”

Antonetti said Francona, who is in his ninth season with Cleveland, had a negative COVID-19 test.

Several of the Indians players were dealing with congestion and other cold symptoms when they returned from a recent road trip.

The 62-year-old Francona also missed Saturday’s 8-2 loss to Tampa Bay. The Rays have beaten the Indians 11 straight times.

Indians bench coach DeMarlo Hale is filling in with Francona out.

