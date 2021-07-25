SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary Frances DePaolo, of South Portland, died peacefully at home on Thursday July 22, 2021.

She was born in Portland on May 22, 1958, the daughter of William and Josephine (Degifico) Murphy. She graduated from South Portland High School and went on to work as an educational aid in several area schools, including Holy Cross and the Brown School. She married Randy DePaolo Dec. 10, 1976.

Mary is survived by her husband, Randy DePaolo; a son, R. William DePaolo, a daughter, Diana DePaolo; her twin sister, Catherine Ann Jones, her brother, Richard Murphy, her sister, Elizabeth Salamone; and her grandson, Dillon Ponte.

All services for Mary Frances will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Mary’s memorial page or leave an online condolence please visit http://www.conroytullywalker.com.

Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to the

American Cancer Society,

P.O. Box 350,

Westbrook, ME 04092

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous